Dukascopy warns about a fake crypto clone website

The company highlighted that the clone site is a scam.

Swiss financial trading services provider Dukascopy Bank has issued a warning about a fraudulent clone website. The company revealed www.dukascoin.holds-coins.com is fake and it does not belong to the firm.

The Swiss firm further warned people against providing their personal information on the clone website.

The company stated:

Do not trust any information to be found on the website www.dukascoin.holds-coins.com. This website is a clone of www.dukascoin.com website and its purpose is to induce individuals to reveal seed phrases to their crypto wallets. Do not provide any personal data on this website.

Dukascopy concluded the announcement by saying it is “taking action” against the fake website.

Earlier this month, Dukascopy Bank expanded its crypto offering with P2P exchange. The company also received an authorisation from the Swiss financial regulator FINMA to provide its customers with exchange of crypto currencies and fiduciary deposits in crypto.