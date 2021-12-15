eToro and Coinbase under fire for misleading crypto ads

The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has targeted eToro and Coinbase for their non-compliant crypto ads. Since the complaint, the ads in question were taken down.

ASA announced today that both of the companies ran pad ‘irresponsible’ and ‘misleading’ ads on their online platforms, promoting crypto services.

eToro’s ad ran on Yahoo Finance website on 27 August 2021. It primarily promoted the platform’s ready-made crypto investment portfolio.