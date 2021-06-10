Crypto platform Gemini acquires Shard X to boost speed and security

Gemini has acquired Shard X, the developer of secure multi-party computation (MPC) cryptographic technology.

Gemini will integrate Shard X’s MPC technology into its distributed, multi-site key management and signing infrastructure. The move will increase the speed with which Gemini can transfer customer assets and provide support for new asset listings and usage on the Gemini platform.

With more than $30 billion of crypto assets under its custody, Gemini serves a range of individual and institutional customers.