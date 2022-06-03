CFTC brings charges against crypto exchange Gemini for making false statements

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has just announced it is suing the Winklevoss-twins owned crypto exchange Gemini for sharing allegedly misleading information about gaining approval for a Bitcoin futures product in 2017.

The regulator has filed a complaint in a New York court against Gemini Trust Company, LLC for providing the CFTC with “false or misleading statements of material facts or omitting to state material facts”.

According to the complaint, between July 2017 and December 2017, Gemini submitted false or misleading information to the regulator during an evaluation of the potential self-certification of a bitcoin futures contract by a designated contract market (DCM).