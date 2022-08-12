Crypto.com obtains regulatory approval in the Cayman Islands

Fast growing cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has announced on Thursday that it has secured registration and regulatory approval as a Virtual Asset Service Provider from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.
The new authorization will allow Crypto.com to offer a suite of products and services in compliance with local regulations.
Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, commented:
This regulatory approval in the Cayman Islands is the latest example of Crypto.com’s commitment to compliance and our constructive approach to regulator engagement. We look forward to expanding our suite of offerings and services available, and continuing to work with stakeholders across sectors on advancing blockchain technology.