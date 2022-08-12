Crypto.com obtains regulatory approval in the Cayman Islands

Steffy Bogdanova
August 12, 2022 8:39 am

Fast growing cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has announced on Thursday that it has secured registration and regulatory approval as a Virtual Asset Service Provider from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

The new authorization will allow Crypto.com to offer a suite of products and services in compliance with local regulations.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, commented:

This regulatory approval in the Cayman Islands is the latest example of Crypto.com’s commitment to compliance and our constructive approach to regulator engagement. We look forward to expanding our suite of offerings and services available, and continuing to work with stakeholders across sectors on advancing blockchain technology.

With the latest authorisation, Crypto.com continues its global expansion. This announcement follows the crypto platform obtaining regulatory approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, its registration in Italy from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) and others.

Crypto giant Coinbase also recently obtained an approval as a crypto asset services provider from Italian regulatory authorities.

