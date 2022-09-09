Huobi Group obtains license to operate in the British Virgin Islands

Digital asset service provider Huobi Group revealed on Friday that it has gained regulatory approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of the British Virgin Islands.

Huobi’s subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited (BWL) has now been granted license to operate a virtual assets exchange.

With the new regulatory approval, BWL’s offering will include spot (cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum), derivatives (such as Perpetual and Calendar futures), as well as other innovative products.