Huobi Global expands in Latin America with Bitex acquisition

Digital asset exchange Huobi Global has announced the acquisition of Bitex, a regional cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, as the firm moves to expand its footprint in the fast-growing region. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Bitex was founded in 2014 and has an extensive network in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Huobi has shared plans to integrate Bitex’s exchange operations with Huobi Global’s platform, which would allow users in Latin America to trade all digital assets available on Huobi Global. According to the official press release, Bitex will continue to be independently run by its current management team after its integration.

Jeffrey Ma, Global Head of M&A at Huobi Group, said: