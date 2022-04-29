State Street appoints industry veteran Jessica Donohue as Global Head of Asset Owners Segment

State Street Corporation has revealed the appointment of appointed Jessica Donohue as global head of its Asset Owner segment business.
Donohue joins the company’s leadership team from her most recent position leading the Global Clients Division. While there, she was responsible for relationship management of the State Street’s largest and most complex global clients.
In her new role, she will report directly to Francisco Aristeguieta, chief executive officer of State Street Institutional Services.
As global head of Asset Owners Segment, Donohue will be responsible for growing the business. She will work across State Street to deliver solutions that help clients meet their goals by establishing a more efficient and effective operating model and a fit-for-purpose governance structure based on the full capabilities of the firm, including its Alpha platform.
State Street Institutional Services CEO Francisco Aristeguieta commented:
Francisco Aristeguieta Source: LinkedIn
Our commitment to our Asset Owner clients is fundamental to our purpose – to help create better outcomes for the world’s investors and the people they serve. This is more important now than ever given the significant challenges and opportunities Asset Owners face with continued diversification into private and digital assets, data and operational complexity, and ESG governance, in addition to resourcing and fee pressures. We are pleased to have Jessica’s leadership and expertise to help us tackle these challenges in partnership with our clients. Importantly, Jessica’s expertise in the area of data and analytics will be a tremendous asset, and I know she is eager to deliver excellent outcomes for our clients, the team, and our broader stakeholders.
Donohue’s background
She brings 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held a number of senior roles at State Street that covered Asset Owners in addition to other client segments and were global in scope. Donohue was also a global head of performance and analytics and head of State Street Associates, State Street’s academic partnership. She also established and led State Street’s data and analytics business – the Advisory and Information Solutions business for Global Exchange. She and her team created several new business lines including investable indices and advisory solutions.
Donohue has also worked at Global Exchange, where she served as chief innovation officer. At that position, she used academic and industry knowledge to drive new solutions in the areas of portfolio analytics and data science to boost returns, control risk, optimize performance, manage liquidity, and monitor market conditions.
In her new role, Donohue will lead an experienced team of financial services professionals such as Rob Baillie, head of asset owners for North America, Benjie Fraser head of asset owners for EMEA, and Babloo Sarin, head of asset owners for APAC.
Jessica Donohue said:
Jessica Donohue Source: LinkedIn
I’m excited to be leading State Street’s Asset Owner segment at such a critical time for many of our clients. Asset Owners are mission-driven organizations and require a unique level of care that the State Street team is well suited to meet. Given State Street supports some of the industry’s largest and most complex institutions with diverse portfolios and products across multiple asset classes, we are uniquely positioned to offer the Asset Owner client a truly differentiated servicing and solutioning model leveraging our global, integrated platform. Partnering with our clients to confront today’s challenges as well as being by their side to anticipate and navigate future issues that could impact their ability to achieve their investment objectives is where we perform at our best.
