State Street appoints industry veteran Jessica Donohue as Global Head of Asset Owners Segment

State Street Corporation has revealed the appointment of appointed Jessica Donohue as global head of its Asset Owner segment business.

Donohue joins the company’s leadership team from her most recent position leading the Global Clients Division. While there, she was responsible for relationship management of the State Street’s largest and most complex global clients.

In her new role, she will report directly to Francisco Aristeguieta, chief executive officer of State Street Institutional Services.

As global head of Asset Owners Segment, Donohue will be responsible for growing the business. She will work across State Street to deliver solutions that help clients meet their goals by establishing a more efficient and effective operating model and a fit-for-purpose governance structure based on the full capabilities of the firm, including its Alpha platform.

State Street Institutional Services CEO Francisco Aristeguieta commented: