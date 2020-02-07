Ex-CEO of Saxo Bank, Matt Long, joins Asia’s crypto company OSL

Matt Long, Saxo Bank Hong Kong’s former CEO, has joined Asia’s digital asset platforms for professional investors OSL.

Long will be in charge of OSL’s distribution activities, including institutional and white-label sales and its prime brokerage business, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

The list of bankers and investors from financial companies that have made the jump to the crypto industry keeps growing. Prior to Saxo, Long worked at several investment banks, including Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and Macquarie Group Ltd.

OSL is a unit of Hong Kong-based BC Group. The company offers exchange and custody services, as well as software solutions for institutional clients. The digital asset arm posted 41.6 million yuan ($6 million) in revenue for 1H of 2019, or about half of the group’s total revenue for this period.