Former Fulbright Securities account executive convicted of securities fraud in a HK SFC case

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today announced the conviction of Danny Fung Kwong Shing by the Eastern Magistrates’ Court of fraud.

According to SFC, the former Fulbright Securities Limited account executive engaged in fraud or deception in transactions involving securities transactions, regulated under the country’s Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Kwong Shing was permanently banned by the SFC from the industry for life.

Case Background

The Hong Kong watchdog announced that Kwong Shing has been remanded in custody while he awaits to be sentenced on 27th October. The SFC detailed that the defendant plead guilty to all 25 charges.