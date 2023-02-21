FTX Japan resumes withdrawals of fiat and crypto assets

Steffy Bogdanova
February 21, 2023 11:28 am

The Japanese subsidiary of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has resumed withdrawals of customers on Tuesday. FTX Japan stated that the withdrawals of fiat and crypto assets will be carried out through the Liquid Japan web platform.

The exchange noted that customers with holdings in FTX Japan need to Liquid Japan account or create a new one to transfer their assets.

FTX stated:

In order to proceed with withdrawals, customers who have assets in their FTX Japan account would need to confirm the balance of their assets and transfer them to their Liquid Japan account.

Customers who do not have a Liquid Japan account are required to open one before they can transfer assets. We have sent an email to all eligible customers regarding the details of the procedures. If you have not completed the procedure, please follow the instructions in the email and complete the process.

FTX

The parent company FTX stopped its operations in November last year after a public collapse and filed for bankruptcy along with 134 subsidiaries. Its Japanese arm’s business was suspended and was supposed to resume withdrawals in December.

The exchange pointed out that there might be delays in the processing of the withdrawals due to the number of requests.

FTX said:

Please note that due to the large number of requests from customers, it may take some time for the withdrawal process to be completed. We will announce the resumption of other FTX Japan services as soon as possible.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
