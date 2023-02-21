FTX Japan resumes withdrawals of fiat and crypto assets

The Japanese subsidiary of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has resumed withdrawals of customers on Tuesday. FTX Japan stated that the withdrawals of fiat and crypto assets will be carried out through the Liquid Japan web platform.

The exchange noted that customers with holdings in FTX Japan need to Liquid Japan account or create a new one to transfer their assets.

FTX stated:

In order to proceed with withdrawals, customers who have assets in their FTX Japan account would need to confirm the balance of their assets and transfer them to their Liquid Japan account.