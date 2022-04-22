Currency.com expands into the United States to offer crypto exchange services

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Currency.com announced expanding its services into the United States. The company will now offer crypto trading and storing services for traders in 48 states.

The company established a local unit, Currency.com US which is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business. Currency.com noted that it’s services will be available New York and Hawaii in the near future.

Steve Gregory, Chief Executive Officer, Currency.com, US, said:

Our expansion into the United States represents a milestone moment in the growth of Currency.com as we introduce our simplified, intuitive web-based platform to one of the world’s most mature cryptocurrency markets.

Offering

Initially, Currency.com US will launch with Bitcoin, however other popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash will be added over time.

The crypto platform also stated that it is fitted with a hosted crypto wallet, fiat-to-crypto payment gateways. Its crypto wallet with fiat support feature will allow traders to link their Currency.com accounts with their bank accounts or use credit cards to buy or sell cryptos.