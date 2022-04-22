Currency.com expands into the United States to offer crypto exchange services

Steffy Bogdanova
April 22, 2022 9:20 am

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Currency.com announced expanding its services into the United States. The company will now offer crypto trading and storing services for traders in 48 states.

The company established a local unit, Currency.com US which is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business. Currency.com noted that it’s services will be available New York and Hawaii in the near future.

Steve Gregory, Chief Executive Officer, Currency.com, US, said:

Our expansion into the United States represents a milestone moment in the growth of Currency.com as we introduce our simplified, intuitive web-based platform to one of the world’s most mature cryptocurrency markets.

Initially, Currency.com US will launch with Bitcoin, however other popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash will be added over time.

The crypto platform also stated that it is fitted with a hosted crypto wallet, fiat-to-crypto payment gateways. Its crypto wallet with fiat support feature will allow traders to link their Currency.com accounts with their bank accounts or use credit cards to buy or sell cryptos.

Gregory added:

Our mission is to help make it easy and safe for everyone to invest in cryptocurrencies. We make buying and holding cryptocurrencies so simple and intuitive that you no longer think of it as ‘cryptic’- it’s just new money.

The expansion of the company comes as Currency.com registered a strong growth across its global business. The global exchange saw overall trading activity jump by 445% in 2021

Gregory said:

Our strong growth put us on track to expand into new markets, diversify the range of products and solutions we offer our clients, and work in close concert with regulators and trade organisations to ensure we continue to provide a secure environment for our clients to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies.

The announcement follows Crypto.com’s exit from Russian market. The company revealed last week that it suspends operations for residents of the Russian Federation as a response to the continued invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

