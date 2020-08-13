Crypto exchange UpBit secures licenses in four categories from Thai SEC

South Korean crypto exchange UpBit announced that its affiliate Upbit Thailand was approved for four provisional licenses to operate digital asset-related businesses in Thailand by the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Upbit Thailand obtained license permits for to operate in four digital asset business categories:

The company is the first in Thailand to be approved for licenses in all four digital asset business categories. Upbit Thailand plans to offer new digital asset-related services once the final audit process by the Thai SEC is complete.
With the new licenses for cryptocurrency and digital token subcategories, Upbit Thailand expands its offer with broad range of fiat-crypto and crypto-crypto pairs in future services.