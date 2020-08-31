Crypto exchange OKEx lists additional 8 DeFi tokens in one day

Cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange OKEx, announced listing 8 new promising DeFi tokens in one day and reaffirming its commitment to the expanding DeFi economy. The new tokens cover a range of DeFi innovations in oracles, insurance, stablecoins and liquidity providers including: Band Protocol (BAND), JUST (JST), REN (REN), Reserve Rights (RSR), Yearn.finance (YFI), Nexus Mutual (wNXM), YFII.finance (YFII) and Tellor (TRB).

The trading pars of these tokens against USDT, BTC and ETH were available on 28 August. Deposits also went live on that day and withdrawals were available on 31 August.

The 8 new tokens add to the quickly expanding suite of OKEx’s DeFi tokens, available for the exchange’s global user base. The total of tokens is now 27 following the recent listing of projects such as Mantra DAO’s OM, the first DeFi project built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem and the open-source platform Decentralised Information Asset (DIA), promoting transparent, community-verified price oracles for DeFi applications.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao commented: