Crypto exchange OKEx lists additional 8 DeFi tokens in one day

August 31, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange OKEx, announced listing 8 new promising DeFi tokens in one day and reaffirming its commitment to the expanding DeFi economy. The new tokens cover a range of DeFi innovations in oracles, insurance, stablecoins and liquidity providers including: Band Protocol (BAND), JUST (JST), REN (REN), Reserve Rights (RSR), Yearn.finance (YFI), Nexus Mutual (wNXM), YFII.finance (YFII) and Tellor (TRB).

The trading pars of these tokens against USDT, BTC and ETH were available on 28 August. Deposits also went live on that day and withdrawals were available on 31 August.

The 8 new tokens add to the quickly expanding suite of OKEx’s DeFi tokens, available for the exchange’s global user base. The total of tokens is now 27 following the recent listing of projects such as Mantra DAO’s OM, the first DeFi project built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem and the open-source platform Decentralised Information Asset (DIA), promoting transparent, community-verified price oracles for DeFi applications.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao commented:

OKEx has been keenly observing the DeFi market dynamics and trying our best to collaborate with high-quality innovative DeFi projects that show the most potential. We are very encouraged to see so many excellent projects emerging in the market, as this also indicates that the DeFi space is developing rapidly.” He added: “The decision to list eight new DeFi tokens today is far from the end of OKEx’s support for DeFi projects. We are committed to continuously helping the development of DeFi and further promoting the blockchain industry.

Large-scale listings of tokens like this are rare for big crypto exchanges like OKEx. It shows its ability to move quickly and strengthens the exchange’s commitment in the potential of the decentralized finance economy.

OKEx has also enabled a new “DeFi category” on its website which allows traders to find quickly information about DeFi coins, further reflecting OKEx's dedication to the space.

Jay Hao added:

We continue to be very optimistic about the development prospects of DeFi. We believe that DeFi will become an excellent supplement to the traditional financial system thanks to its core qualities of high-efficiency, high-security, low-friction and low costs.


