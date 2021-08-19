Binance restricts crypto derivatives offering in Australia

Binance has announced it is restricting Australian clients from opening new accounts for options, margin products, and leveraged tokens. The crypto exchange recently restricted derivatives offering in other countries as well.
These new rules follow the resent restrictions Binance implemented from Australian clients opening new futures accounts.
Binance explained:
Binance constantly evaluates its product and service offerings. Binance will be one of the first major cryptocurrency and digital assets exchanges to proactively restrict access to derivatives products to Australian users, in-line with our commitment to compliance and our plans to become a regulated financial institution.