Why Investors Are Talking About Ethereum Again. What You Need to Know.

This article is written by Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM

It’s been a while since the Ethereum network and its native cryptocurrency, ether, were in the mainstream financial media; over two years, to be precise. As is often the case, the coverage back then centred around ether hitting a significant new all-time high at over $1400 per coin. This was in January 2018, after it had risen by over 10,000% in a year. When the entire crypto market underwent a two-year-long correction, Ethereum predictably fell from the headlines and gave back more than 90% of the gains it had made. Recently, a new wave of interest has been growing around the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, with Google searches having spiked to their highest level since July of 2019. So, why now? What’s going on? And why the renewed interest?

A Brief History

Ethereum is the brainchild of Russian-Canadian programmer and co-founder of Bitcoin Magazine, Vitalik Buterin. He proposed the project in a 2013 white paper and announced its development to the world at the North American Bitcoin Conference in 2014. The thinking went that: due to certain choices in its construction, Bitcoin’s blockchain is limited to its monetary application. In other words, all it can function as is digital money. But a blockchain with its own scripting language (like the one your smartphone uses to run different apps) would be able to offer the same kind of decentralisation that bitcoin enjoys as a currency, to a host of other use cases.

These decentralised applications (or Dapps) could include anything from decentralised storage, crowdfunding, exchange, social media, finance and much more. Essentially, Vitalik was proposing the creation of a kind of world computer. Just as Bitcoin was envisioned as a global financial asset that no one party could control, Ethereum would be a global consensus machine, allowing people from all over the world to enter into all sorts of agreements (smart contracts) directly with one another, with nothing other than the blockchain itself to enforce them.

The first such alternative application was the Initial Coin Offering, or ICO. ICOs were the first big success story of the Ethereum network. Ethereum’s native scripting language (Solidity) allowed for the creation of tokens that are separate from – but just as secure – as Ethereum’s currency, ether. These (ERC-20) tokens were native crypto assets secured by the Ethereum blockchain. They could be created and sold to investors in accordance with certain pre-defined rules. They allowed start-ups to raise money in a decentralised and unregulated way.

Ownership of said tokens would entitle the holder to certain rights and benefits associated with the project they had invested in. As you can imagine, it became a free-for-all. A dot-com style bubble ensued, with all manner of companies using blockchain jargon to raise money for businesses not actually requiring a blockchain. Riding the hype the entire crypto market was experiencing at the time, these ICOs raised billions of dollars. Part of the reason for ether’s skyrocketing price was that ICOs raised money in ether, which had to be purchased from the open market by investors in these ICO projects.