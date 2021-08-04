A day before the Ethereum London Hard Fork: 4 things you should know

This article is provided by Exness.

2021 can only be described as an eventful year for Ethereum. The blockchain’s Berlin hard fork went live back in April, introducing lower gas prices and new transaction types. On the day the update was deployed, the price of Ether hit a new all-time high, rising above 2,500 USD for the first time in its history.

The Berlin upgrade not only addressed the main concerns raised by the Ethereum community but also acted as a stepping stone to the much-anticipated London hard fork.

Taking place tomorrow, the London upgrade is set to bring about momentous changes that pave the way for the network’s evolution to Ethereum 2.0. The anticipated improvements are driving speculation that the London fork will create a positive impact on the price of Ether.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming Ethereum London hard fork.

1. EIP-1559: The Introduction of Base Fee

The London hard fork involves two new Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP), namely EIP-1559 and EIP-3238.

First proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in 2018, EIP-1559 aims to bring fundamental changes to the mechanism behind gas fee payments.

Currently, users pay their transaction fees through a bidding mechanism. Paying a higher gas price means miners are more likely to prioritise validating your transaction. However, the implementation of EIP-1559 will introduce a fixed base fee to every block according to its size.

Users will no longer have to decide how much gas fee they want to pay when making transactions. Yet, they can tip the miner by paying an optional inclusion fee.

The base fee for each block varies with network demand. It will increase as soon as a block becomes over 50% saturated with transactions. Similarly, the base fee will drop if transactions fill less than half of the block.

Ethereum will burn the base fee permanently. The supply of Ether will subsequently decrease tremendously, generating deflationary pressure on the cryptocurrency. There is widespread speculation that this will trigger an increase in Ether’s price.

EIP-1559 will also bring about an elastic block size on Ethereum that varies with network demand. The maximum gas limit per block will increase from the current 12.5 million to 25 million.

It is expected that EIP-1559 will solve the long-standing problem of Ethereum’s high transaction fees. As the blockchain has become increasingly congested, gas prices have skyrocketed and become too expensive for users to perform small transactions. This update will prevent that and could give Ethereum a boost in popularity as it becomes more affordable for both beginners and seasoned blockchain users.