JPMorgan to offer services to bitcoin exchanges Coinbase and Gemini

Financial service firm JPMorgan Chase has begun offering banking services to large bitcoin exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Gemini Trust Co as an indication that Wall Street’s becoming comfortable with working with cryptocurrency companies.

There has not been reports of JP Morgan Chase taking on clients from the cryptocurrency before now.

The larges US-based exchange, Coinbase, has more than 30 million accounts. And Gemini has pushed for the cryptocurrency industry to be adopted by regular customers and to receive regulatory approvals for cryptocurrency investments.