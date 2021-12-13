Wells Fargo and HSBC agree to settle FX transactions through a blockchain solution

Wells Fargo and HSBC Bank plc have announced their strategic agreement to use a blockchain-based solution for the netting and settlement of matched FX transactions.

The two companies have agreed to jointly use a shared settlement ledger to process US and Canadian dollars, British pound sterling and Euro transactions. Wells Fargo and HSBC noted that they plan to include additional currencies in the near future.

Through blockchain technology, this solution delivers real-time transparency of settlement status for matched FX transactions in the applicable currencies. Additionally, it will also allow both parties to utilize Payment-vs-Payment (PvP) settlement netting efficiently and thus reduce settlement risks and associated costs of processing FX transactions.