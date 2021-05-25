Menu

Ulrike Guigui joins Wells Fargo as Head of Payments Strategy

Wells Fargo & Company announced today the appointment of Ulrike Guigui as head of Payments Strategy. Starting on 1 June, she will report directly to Ather Williams III, Wells Fargo head of Strategy, Digital, and Innovation and will be based in New York City.

In her new role, Guigui will lead Wells Fargo’s enterprise payments strategy. She will work together with industry partners to ensure the company is strategically aligned and positioned for growth opportunities in the payments industry.

Ather Williams III, Wells Fargo head of Strategy, Digital, and Innovation commented:

Helping our consumer and business customers send and receive money seamlessly, securely, and conveniently is one of the most important financial services we provide, and we want to remain at the forefront of technology to enable payments. Ulrike’s deep experience in the payments industry makes her a natural fit for helping shape the future of money movement.

Guigui brings over 2 decades of experience in the payments and consumer finance industry. She has worked with issuers and payment companies in Europe and the US. Most recently Guigui served as managing director and head of Payments Practice at Deloitte Consulting LLP. She has also previously held positions at companies including Acculynk, Mastercard, GE Capital and Citigroup.

Guigui obtained an undergraduate degree in European Business Administration from the European Partnership of Business Schools. She also holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance (Fulbright Scholar) from Syracuse University.

