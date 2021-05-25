Ulrike Guigui joins Wells Fargo as Head of Payments Strategy

Wells Fargo & Company announced today the appointment of Ulrike Guigui as head of Payments Strategy. Starting on 1 June, she will report directly to Ather Williams III, Wells Fargo head of Strategy, Digital, and Innovation and will be based in New York City.

In her new role, Guigui will lead Wells Fargo’s enterprise payments strategy. She will work together with industry partners to ensure the company is strategically aligned and positioned for growth opportunities in the payments industry.