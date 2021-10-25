Menu

HSBC’s Q3 profits reach $5.4 billion

Institutional October 25, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


During the third quarter of 2021, HSBC has shown strong performance, the company revealed today.

The bank reported profit before tax of $5.4 billion in Q3, up by 74% compared to the same period during the previous year, when it was $3.1 billion.

HSBC noted that all regions were profitable during Q3 with Asia remaining the lead with contributions of $3.3 billon. HSBC UK’s profit before tax also increased to $1.5 billon.

Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said:

Noel Quinn, HSBC
Noel Quinn

We had a good third-quarter performance, with strong growth in profits supported by additional credit provision releases. Our strategy remains on track, with good delivery in all areas. This was reflected in more consistent top-line growth, robust lending pipelines across our businesses, and rising trade and mortgage balances.

HSBC
Share via

HSBC’s outlook for revenue remains positive with expectations to see growth, moving forward. The company also noted that it remains committed to the ESG agenda and continues to make progress.

Quinn continued:

While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us. This confidence, together with our strong capital position, enables us to announce a share buyback of up to $2bn, which we expect to commence shortly.

HSBC stated:

We continued to demonstrate strong cost control over the course of the year. Given inflationary pressures, continued investment and the impact and timing of recently announced acquisitions and disposals, we now expect adjusted costs of approximately $32bn for 2021 and 2022, excluding the estimated UK bank levy charge of $0.3bn.

Earlier in July, HSBC joined the cross-currency swaps service of CLS and IHS Markit as a member.

Related News

X
CME Group registers record SOFR futures volumeInstitutionalSOFR futures open interest has continued on a growth path as well. On 19 October 2021, it reached record 1,166,016, which up 170% and increased 16% in…

HSBC’s Q3 profits reach $5.4 billion

0
Send this to a friend