HSBC’s Q3 profits reach $5.4 billion

During the third quarter of 2021, HSBC has shown strong performance, the company revealed today.

The bank reported profit before tax of $5.4 billion in Q3, up by 74% compared to the same period during the previous year, when it was $3.1 billion.

HSBC noted that all regions were profitable during Q3 with Asia remaining the lead with contributions of $3.3 billon. HSBC UK’s profit before tax also increased to $1.5 billon.

Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said: