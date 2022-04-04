Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all time high as over 90% of BTC’s supply has been issued

Currently, the estimated demand for that according to data from Blockchain.com, is hash rate of 201.84 exahash per second (EH/s).

BTC’s mining rate saw a substantial drop of over 50% back in July 2021 following China’s ban on the mining of digital assets in the region. The mining rate was almost 80 EH/s during the first week of July.

Since then, the crypto miners have relocated to North America and Europe which lead to a recover sooner than expected.

Less than 2 million Bitcoin are left to be mined. With that, it is expected that more miners will join the network, as everyone is trying to make a last push to earn Bitcoin rewards. The remaining 2 million are expected to be mined roughly by the year 2140.