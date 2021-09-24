China announces all crypto transactions are illegal

China’s Central Bank declared all crypto activities illegal on Friday and promised to crack down on the market.

People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said its strictly prohibited to offer trading, order matching, token issuance and derivatives for virtual currencies, CNBC reported.

Overseas crypto exchanges are also banned from providing services in mainland China. PBOC also noted that its systems have been improved to monitor cyrpto-related transactions.

The PBOC the statement said: