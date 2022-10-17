ASIC temporarily stops Holon crypto funds

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission today announced that it has placed an interim stop orders on Holon Investments Australia Limited, preventing the firm from offering or distributing three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors.

According to ASIC’s announcement, the funds are Holon Bitcoin Fund, Holon Ethereum Fund and Holon Filecoin Fund, each of them invested in an individual crypto-asset – bitcoin, ether and Filecoin. The financial regulator stated that all three funds are non-compliant to target market determinations (TMDs).

The Aussie watchdog said that these funds not suited to the wide target market defined in the TMDs. These funds target investors with “medium, high, or very high” risk and return profiles and who are willing to use the funds as satellite component of up to 25% of their investment portfolio. The funds also allow investors to use them as a “solution/standalone component (75-100%) of their investment portfolio.”