Societe Generale and Kyriba team up to launch treasury management solution

French bank and global provider of financial services Societe Generale and Kyriba, a cloud-based finance and IT solutions provider, have entered a strategic partnership to launch a new treasury management solution. This new solution will introduce payment automation and fraud management functionalities and will be dedicated to the Bank’s corporate clients and their subsidiaries.
The new treasury management solution will be based on Kyriba’s global platform, hosted in the cloud and distributed by Societe Generale.
Alexandre Maymat, Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services at Societe Generale commented:
Treasury management is a key area of focus for companies and we believe it is essential to make this easier through simple, efficient and secure tools. This is even more important as we exit the current crisis and, depending on their size, some companies are poorly equipped in this area. With our open architecture model allowing us to offer our clients the best solutions on the market, it seemed natural to partner with Kyriba, whose solutions are known for their robustness and adaptability. This partnership also inaugurates other collaborations that we will be keen to develop with Kyriba to ensure we can always better anticipate and meet the needs of our clients.