Societe Generale and Kyriba team up to launch treasury management solution

French bank and global provider of financial services Societe Generale and Kyriba, a cloud-based finance and IT solutions provider, have entered a strategic partnership to launch a new treasury management solution. This new solution will introduce payment automation and fraud management functionalities and will be dedicated to the Bank’s corporate clients and their subsidiaries.

The new treasury management solution will be based on Kyriba’s global platform, hosted in the cloud and distributed by Societe Generale.

Alexandre Maymat, Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services at Societe Generale commented: