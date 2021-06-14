Menu

Societe Generale and Kyriba team up to launch treasury management solution

Payments June 14, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


French bank and global provider of financial services Societe Generale and Kyriba, a cloud-based finance and IT solutions provider, have entered a strategic partnership to launch a new treasury management solution. This new solution will introduce payment automation and fraud management functionalities and will be dedicated to the Bank’s corporate clients and their subsidiaries.

The new treasury management solution will be based on Kyriba’s global platform, hosted in the cloud and distributed by Societe Generale.

Alexandre Maymat, Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services at Societe Generale commented:

Alexandre Maymat, Societe Generale
Alexandre Maymat

Treasury management is a key area of focus for companies and we believe it is essential to make this easier through simple, efficient and secure tools. This is even more important as we exit the current crisis and, depending on their size, some companies are poorly equipped in this area. With our open architecture model allowing us to offer our clients the best solutions on the market, it seemed natural to partner with Kyriba, whose solutions are known for their robustness and adaptability. This partnership also inaugurates other collaborations that we will be keen to develop with Kyriba to ensure we can always better anticipate and meet the needs of our clients.

Societe Generale
Share via

Through their new solution, Kyriba and Societe Generale will be offering real-time monitoring of treasury positions and provisional management of liquidity flows, payment automation (remittances), banking delegation and mandate management, enhanced fraud management and multi-bank connectivity and ERP, payment validation workflow management.

Edi Poloniato, co-Head Banking Solutions for Kyriba added:

Edi Poloniato, Kyriba
Edi Poloniato
Source: LinkedIn

We are very proud to join this strategic partnership with Societe Generale. The recent crisis has underlined the need for companies to manage liquidity as closely as possible and to control and secure their payments. We believe this joint solution will improve the way they leverage their cash and liquidity and become more resilient, more scalable and more competitive. The technological advance of Kyriba’s Active Liquidity Management Platform in terms of Artificial Intelligence and real-time will help those businesses to better withstand and take advantage of every opportunity offered by the market. It is also an important step in Kyriba’s development, which will contribute to our growth in this market.

Related News

X
Equiti releases payment card and mobile appPaymentsAhead of the launch, traders were informed of the Equiti prepaid Master card and app and they demand showed a roughly 250% higher uptake rate than ori…

Societe Generale and Kyriba team up to launch treasury management solution

0
Send this to a friend