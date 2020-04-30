SafeCharge expands in France and launches Cartes Bancaires offering

SafeCharge eases access of businesses to the global marketplace with the expansion of online operations into France, which is one of the largest eCommerce markets in the world, and the second largest economy in the European Union. Cartes Bancaires has more than 70 million cards in circulation and the card brand accounts for 60% of French payments. The offering minimizes fees for domestic processing and offers SafeCharge merchants local payment alternative to maximise authorisation acceptance rates, improve customer satisfaction, and generate more potential revenue.

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, announced that it now offers France’s national interbank network and the country’s most widely used payment scheme, Cartes Bancaires. The integration enables access to more than 300 alternative payment methods across the world and removes a payment barrier. The Cartes Bancaires implementation improves local and cross-border transactions by providing a secure and familiar form of payment.

Retail eCommerce sales in France maintain rise into the double digits, and are expected to reach close to 80 billion euros by 20231, with fashion and apparel being a leading market segment. The French gaming industry has also registered significant growth, led primarily by sports betting, as total revenue in Q3 2019 rose 27.7% year-on-year to 346 million euros. The launch of Cartes Bancaires will allow International sellers to benefit from growth opportunities with improved access to French consumers.

SafeCharge has also streamlined the checkout process with built-in, dynamic localisation of preferred language, transaction currencies, and payment methods.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO commented:

It doesn’t just take great technology to succeed. Digital transformation is key to growing in today’s global market. Businesses need a payment partner they can rely on to implement and execute a successful payment strategy. Launching Cartes Bancaires acceptance gives our customers another edge needed to thrive locally and globally, all through a single, integrated platform.

Yuval Ziv, MD of SafeCharge and head of global acquiring stated:

We are excited to offer Cartes Bancaires as a local, preferred payment option, providing greater access to the booming French online market. Consumers in France have embraced eCommerce nearly universally. SafeCharge customers can now expand their business and maximise conversions, whilst delivering a localised user experience to a sophisticated and affluent consumer base.

Cartes Bancaires works on a closed-loop interbank network and needs a local acquiring connection. Most cards can be processed internationally as typical Visa and Mastercard transactions via a co-branding arrangement.

