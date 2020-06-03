SafeCharge and Visa partner for a digital payment option for small businesses

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, announced SafeCharge Local – new solution for small businesses, offering them alternative ways to accept digital payments amidst the Covid-19 crisis. The new digital payments solution in supported by Visa and enables consumers to make payments online and over the phone while reducing queues and limiting the need for close customer contact at point of sale.

The digital payment solution Paylink sits at the heart of SafeCharge Local. It enables businesses to receive payments via QR codes and secure payment links without the need for a physical point of sale terminal or an online shop.

There are two ways to accept payments. A QR code can be generated or an email link directing consumers to a secure page where they can complete the transaction. Or a secure payment page can be created and completed when consumers place orders over the phone.

The payments are handled within the SafeCharge’s Control Pane where merchants can manage and view their payment activity in one place and business owners receive conformation of the payment when its processed.

The implementation requires no costly technical development or resources and can be used across a range of mobile devices.