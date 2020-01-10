LHV Bank to provide FinTechs with access to instant pound and euro payments

LHV, the fintech focused bank and payment services provider, has just announced that it has commenced providing real-time pound payments via the UK’s Faster Payments scheme.

The bank is now providing real time euro payments via Single Euro Payment Area Instant (SEPA Instant) and processing pound (Faster Payments) payments.

The pound payments service has been operational since May 2019. However, Pay UK, an organisation operating the pound payments in the UK, delayed the launch. To ensure compliance in the post-Brexit environment, the Estonian Credit Institutions Act was changed, enabling LHV to launch the pound payment service, which is now available to its clients.

LHV’s clients now also have access to safeguarding accounts, Virtual IBANs, currency exchange, liquidity services and possible financing.

Andres Kitter, Head of LHV’s UK branch, commented: