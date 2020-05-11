LeapRate
Prime XM reports over 20% MoM decrease in trading volumes for April

Technology May 11, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


PrimeXM released its April monthly metrics and reported weaker trading volumes in April, compared to March. In line with the other institutional and retail platform, the technology provider registered significant decrease for this month after the unprecedented volatility last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PrimeXM reported trading volume of $910.86 billion for the month of April across the 3 major data centres (LD4, NY4 and TY3), registering 20.8% decreased since last month. The Average Daily Volume was $41.40 billion, a 14.14% MoM decline compared $48,22 billion in March.

The London Data Centre (LD4) took the lead with 73% of the traded volume. New York (NY4) took over TY3 on ADV with $6.31 billion, up by 1.86% MoM, despite an overall decline in ADV figures in the other 2 data centres.

PrimeXM reported $41.40 billion Average Daily Volume

XAUUSD fell to 4th position from its number one traded instrument in March, due to disruption of the supply chain of the physical commodity. Trading volume in Spot Gold dropped more than 60% MoM to $88.74 billion.

EURUSD amounted to 17.92% of all volume in April and major US indices picked up in volumes due to volatility in Stock markets.

