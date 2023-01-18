Interactive Brokers Q4 revenue jumps 62% YoY

Interactive Brokers has published its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The US trading platform registered revenue of $976 million in the final three months of the year.

According to the numbers, the revenue jumped 62% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. Additionally, there was a 23.5% increase from the third quarter of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, the figure reached $958 million from $683 million.

The net interest income surged 92% to $565 million, with higher customer futures trading volume and larger average trade size in options, tempered by lower customer stock trading volume. Revenue generated from commission was only 3% higher, reaching $331 million.