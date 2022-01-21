Fintech Public.com acquires data visualization platform HyperCharts

The social-oriented investing fintech Public.com announced its first acquisition as a company, purchasing financial data visualization site that provides financial and business metrics for publicly-traded companies, HyperCharts.

Founded in 2019, Public.com provides investors with trading tools for stocks, crypto, and funds as well as a social-investing service that helps them through community collaboration, contextually relevant information alongside one’s portfolio and features like in-app audio shows and Town Hall executive Q&As.

HyperCharts was founded in 2019 by Galileo Russell and Moe Salih. The company pulls relevant data from earnings statements and charts them for users, providing insight and analysis that is more than the typical share-price movement. Its platform contains financial metrics such as revenue growth, net income, and operating expenses, as well as other relevant metrics including subscriber growth and streaming memberships.