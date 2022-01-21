Fintech Public.com acquires data visualization platform HyperCharts

The social-oriented investing fintech Public.com announced its first acquisition as a company, purchasing financial data visualization site that provides financial and business metrics for publicly-traded companies, HyperCharts.
Founded in 2019, Public.com provides investors with trading tools for stocks, crypto, and funds as well as a social-investing service that helps them through community collaboration, contextually relevant information alongside one’s portfolio and features like in-app audio shows and Town Hall executive Q&As.
HyperCharts was founded in 2019 by Galileo Russell and Moe Salih. The company pulls relevant data from earnings statements and charts them for users, providing insight and analysis that is more than the typical share-price movement. Its platform contains financial metrics such as revenue growth, net income, and operating expenses, as well as other relevant metrics including subscriber growth and streaming memberships.
One chart is worth 1,000 numbers. We built HyperCharts to make financial analysis easy, fun, and approachable for the masses by turning complex SEC filings into simple, interactive charts. I’m so excited to partner with Public to expand the capabilities of our financial visualization software. HyperCharts’ mission to democratize financial markets and education for all could not be more aligned with what Public is doing.
Public.com’s year of growth
2021 was a buys year for Public.com. The fintech announced a $200 million Series D round led by Tiger Global in February 2021, which doubled Public’s valuation to $1.2 billion.
