Dubai traders ordered to pay $100K to settle charges brought by CFTC

The CFTC has filed and settled charges against Kunal Bansal and Vinit Agarwal and Hong Kong and Dubai based firms they own, Aralia Securities, Ltd. and Vintage Bullion DMCC.

Penalty

The US regulator charged the two defendants and their entities for engaging in wash sales and non-competitive transactions. The charges require them to jointly and severally pay a $100,000 civil monetary penalty.

In addition, the charged individuals were ordered to cease and desist from further CFTC regulations.