ASIC warns against the websites of Global Capital Swiss, COIN POBIT, A Glance Group

News June 23, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) has alerted investors that there are website displaying or linking to false registration certificates.

The regulator gave a few recent examples of such companies including Global Capital Swiss Corp, COIN POBIT and A Glance Group LLC.

ASIC noted that the certificates displayed on their websites contain the ASIC logo and look like ASIC documents but they are related to companies without registration.

ASIC warns against entities
The Australian watchdog reminded investors that they can check if an entity is registered on the ASIC website for free, but even that does not guarantee the quality of the company and its services.

ASIC provided these examples of documents that resemble ASIC records but are fake:

fake company extract

ASIC recently issued a warning against limestonefx.com as the suspicious site falsely claims it is associated with Limestone FX Pty Ltd, an authorised representative of Baileyhenry Capital Group Pty Limited, which holds an Australian financial services (AFS) license.

