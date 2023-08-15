Advanced Markets collaborates with Takeprofit Tech

Advanced Markets Group, a renowned institutional liquidity and prime-of-prime brokerage organization, is delighted to announce a partnership with Takeprofit Tech, a leading provider of financial technology solutions. The collaboration aims to improve liquidity access for retail forex brokers and fund managers globally by harnessing the advanced capabilities of Takeprofit Hub – an order management system for liquidity aggregation, regulation of streams and risk management – in combination with Advanced Markets Group’s liquidity solutions.

The integration of Takeprofit Liquidity Hub with Advanced Markets Group’s robust Liquidity Pool will create a powerful ecosystem, granting traders, brokers, and financial institutions broader access to financial instruments and, therefore, the ability to optimize their trading strategies.

The key highlights of this partnership include:

Expanded Liquidity Pool: Retail Forex brokers using Takeprofit Liquidity Hub will gain access to Advanced Markets Group’s Liquidity, comprising of major banks, non-bank financial institutions, and ECNs. Customisable Solutions: The combined expertise of Takeprofit Tech and Advanced Markets Group will enable the development of tailor-made solutions to cater to the specific needs of retail forex brokers and fund managers, serving both retail and institutional clients. Advanced Risk Management: Retail FX brokers and fund managers will benefit from the implementation of risk management options provided by Takeprofit Liquidity Hub, complemented by Advanced Markets Group’s risk management protocols, ensuring a safer and more secure trading environment. Comprehensive Product Offering: The collaboration will facilitate the availability of a diverse range of financial instruments, including forex, commodities, and CFDs.

Diana Peip, Sales Director at Takeprofit Tech, said:

We are thrilled to connect our Liquidity Hub with Advanced Markets Group Aggregation Engine. This alliance enhances our solutions, providing traders and brokers with smooth access to a broader liquidity pool, leading to improved trade execution and pricing. It marks a significant milestone in our growth and emphasises the reliability of our STP solutions.

Anya Aratovskaya, VP, Institutional Sales at Advanced Markets Group, also commented on the collaboration saying that it perfectly aligns with the firm’s commitment to expand the distribution channels for institutional grade liquidity.