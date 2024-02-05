Investor Sentiment in the Eurozone Rises for the Fourth Month

Investor confidence in the eurozone continued to rise for the fourth month in a row in February, reaching its highest point since April. However, the economic slowdown in Germany suggests it’s premature to declare a full recovery, according to a survey released on Monday.

The Sentix investor confidence index for the eurozone climbed to -12.9 points in February from -15.8 points in January, surpassing the -15.0 points forecasted by a Reuters poll of analysts.

Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, is still facing economic challenges, which are weighing down on the overall region, Sentix reported, describing the situation in Germany as “precarious” and indicating a slow pace of recovery.

The expectations index for the eurozone improved to -5.5 points in February from -8.8 points in January, marking a fifth successive month of gains and achieving its highest level since February of the previous year.

Additionally, the assessment of the current situation in the eurozone improved, with the index reaching -20.0 points in February from -22.5 points in January, indicating the fourth consecutive month of growth.

This survey, which gathered responses from 1,306 investors between February 1 and February 3, highlights cautious optimism in the euro zone’s economic prospects despite ongoing challenges in Germany.