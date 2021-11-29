Exclusive: In talks with 8topuz co-founder, Abdulkader Aden Abdi

Today, our software is now helping many retail investors, institutions and portfolio managers consistently make a return of 1-2% a month in the FX markets passively.

The system was launched in 2010 and has gone from strength to strength since then. Over the years, the software has continually improved as it picks up more historical patterns and learns and improves from millions of data points.

Convinced by its potential, we decided to invest in building a team of developers and financial experts who could create an automated trading solution that could reliably deliver consistent results while incorporating risk management principles.

Abdul: The story begins in 2012, when Joao Monteiro and I (Abdoulkader Aden Abdi), both with many years of experience in the FX industry, realized just how difficult it was to consistently generate a return in the FX markets with proper risk management principles and strategies. We decided to explore the possibility of allowing AI and machine learning to trade the markets, as we believed that it could analyze and process vast amounts of data better than any human could.

LR: Hi Abdul and thank you for joining LeapRate today! Can you first tell us more about 8topuz and the people behind it?

LeapRate interview… Abdulkader Aden Abdi co-founded 8topuz Wealth Fintech Ltd in 2016 and currently serves as the Executive Director, managing day-to-day operations, working with existing clients and winning new partners. Abdul has previously held several Business Development manager & marketing related positions in several financial intuitions regulated by Cysec. He also has strong interest in geopolitics, and is currently working as a consultant/ advisor with Governments in East Africa.

LR: What is the primary focus of 8topuz?

Abdul: The primary focus of 8topuz is to democratize investing. Regardless of whether someone is a

retail investor with a small amount of capital or a major financial institution, we want to help

everyone generate a passive return in the FX markets.

LR: 8topuz was selected for Best Automated Trading Software company. Congratulations!

Can you tell us why is it important to have received this award?

Abdul: We’re incredibly proud to have won such a prestigious award. This award is important to us

because it recognizes the huge amount of work we have put into 8topuz. We’ve spent years

creating a product that can consistently provide a strong return for our clients. And for Benzinga

to recognize us as the ‘Best Automated Trading Software’ company, it clearly demonstrates that

our AI trading software is unrivalled in the market.

LR: I know you believe that AI is the future. In your opinion, have more retail investors started

to believe that artificial intelligence will change our industry in the upcoming years?

Abdul: Absolutely. People are certainly starting to realize the power of AI and how much of a

game-changer it is for FX trading. Clients who have already chosen us understand just how

superior AI trading is compared to human traders, in terms of scanning data points, analyzing

markets accurately, mitigating risk, and most importantly, achieving higher returns. As more

people switch on to the power of AI, we believe our business will continually keep growing.

LR: 8topuz is setting up a structured product under an AMC structure. Can you tell us how it

is going to help accommodate retail investors?

Abdul: Yes, this is correct. This new investment vehicle will be set up under an Actively Managed

Certificate (AMC) structure in Liechtenstein to help accommodate both professional and retail

investors.

Under this AMC structure, our performance will be admitted and traded on the Stuttgart

exchange. We believe this will allow us to expand our reach and attract qualified investors such

as Asset Managers, Family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking a return on their

capital.

Also, this new AMC structure will no longer require opening an investment account with a broker

and linking your account to our automated strategies. Our investors can now easily participate

through a simple banking transaction by acquiring the International Securities Identification

Number (ISIN).

LR: Any new company offerings you want to share with us?

Abdul: Well, the growth of cryptocurrencies is something the 8topuz team has been keeping an eye on

for a while now. And with the majority of cryptos regularly experiencing large price swings, it can

create some ideal trading opportunities — which is why we’re excited to share that we’re

working on extending our AI software to also trade cryptocurrencies. Our AI is currently in its

learning phase, but we hope to roll this new development soon once it’s fully operational.