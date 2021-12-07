State Street, Vanguard and Symbiont team up to accelerate using DLT technology in FX forward trading

State Street Corporation in partnership with Vanguard and Symbiont have executed the margin calculation process for a live trade of a 30-day Forex forward contract through the use of Assembly, Symbiont’s distributed ledger technology.

The firms have been exploring the application of blockchain technology in margin processing for forex forwards and swaps, aiming to bring post trade workflow automation and efficiencies with reduced counterparty credit risk in the OTC currency market.

The benefits of blockchain technology applied in the largely manual currency forwards market will enable the underlying contracts to also be signed, executed and documented on a single unalterable record, digitally securing the trades and allowing for automation over their duration.

Using DLT in this process facilitates more frequent and automated valuations, while also enabling parties in the network to move and settle collateral instantaneously. This significantly reduces counterparty risk and streamlines processes for those forwards that are non-cleared and subject to margining.