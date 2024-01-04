Intel and DigitalBridge combine efforts to launch Articul8

Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC), the DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), and other investors combined think tanks and formed Articul8 AI, a vertically-optimised and secure generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform. This new initiative delivers AI that keeps customer data, training, and inferences secure.

Reportedly, Intel did not elaborate on the value of this joint venture or its interest in it. The chipmaker did however confirm that this new organisation will have an independent board of directors, not be publicly listed, and that it is a shareholder.

Earlier work in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) laid the foundation for Articul8 AI (pronounced Articulate AI). It has now been scaled for business segments requiring top-shelf security and specialised databanks. These include financial services, the aerospace industry, semiconductors, and telecommunications.

The former vice president and general manager of Intel’s data centre, Arun Subramaniyan, will captain Articul8 AI as chief executive officer. Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, commented:

With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners. As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8.

According to analysts, Articul8 AI is Intel’s most recent attempt at harnessing external capital for its business units. Apart from DigitalBridge, other investing parties in Articul8 AI include Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, and the Zain Group.