Exclusive Capital selects Trade Processor ecosystem by TFB for liquidity bridging

Exclusive Capital is a multi-asset investment firm that provides liquidity, brokerage technology, and portfolio management services. The company delivers a personalized approach to financial management, offering services tailored to the clients and their financial goals and circumstances.

Tools for Brokers (TFB), an international technology company, has revealed that Exclusive Capital has joined its ecosystem. The company will utilise the Trade Processor liquidity bridge on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms to provide liquidity and trading experience for their clients.

Exclusive Capital’s Managing Director Lambros Lambrou said:

We are pleased to partner with Tools for Brokers and integrate their liquidity bridge into our infrastructure. TFB has a long history of providing reliable and modern broker solutions, so we are confident that this partnership will benefit our clients and will help us strengthen our position on the market.

Technology provider of MT4/MT5 solutions, Tools for Brokers, offers an ecosystem of products that covers the most important brokerage needs. Trade Processor, a liquidity bridge, is the cornerstone of the ecosystem. It is supported by monitoring and reporting solution, a money management system, and multiple plugins and applications targeting specific broker challenges.

Albina Zhdanova, the COO of Tools for Brokers, added:

We are glad to have Exclusive Capital join us as partners. As a global broker with a long-standing history in the trading world, they provide investors with an excellent service, and we are glad we can support them in their further expansion.

Last month, Exclusive Capital announced that industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the international financial market, Peter Leonidou, joined Exclusive Capital as Chief Sales Officer.