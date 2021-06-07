Peter Leonidou moves to Exclusive Capital as Chief Sales Officer

Industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the international financial market, Peter Leonidou has joined Exclusive Capital Chief Sales Officer.

According to LinkedIn, where the announcement of his career move was made, Leonidou joined the company in June 2021.

Most recently, Leonidou served as the Director of Sales and Business Development at LMAX. He started working for LMAX in August 2019 and spend two years with the company.