Peter Leonidou moves to Exclusive Capital as Chief Sales Officer

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Prior to joining LMAX, Leonidou worked for B2Broker as Director of Sales at first and then moving on to as Managing Director in 2018. He served as Head of Sales at Leverate where he spent almost two years between May 2015 and April 2017 and before that at Saxo Bank as a Director, from August 2013 to March 2015. Leonidou served in various companies prior to that including ForexTime, Alpari and EasyForex.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Communication from Ohio University.
Regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission CySEC, Exclusive Capital offers various financial services including trading and asset management services.
Earlier this month, Exclusive Capital has teamed up with technology partners, FXCubic and Liquidity Connect to enhance its new MT5 trading platform.