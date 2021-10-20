CAPEX.com launches investment portfolio builder QuantX

CAPEX.com, global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, today revealed the release of a portfolio builder aimed at experienced market traders.

QuantX is designed to leave guesswork and extensive analysis processes behind through its smart portfolio builder capability and the integration of analytical tools.

The new solution creates fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes. QuantX allows clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving time and energy. Customers can take advantage of a real-time overview of their portfolio while getting constant feedback on their investments’ performance.