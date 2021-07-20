CAPEX.com expands asset portfolio with new product StoX

Global multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com, operated by Key Way Investments Ltd, has revealed the launch of its new product, StoX.
StoX allows CAPEX.com clients to trade CFDs on more than 50 of the world’s largest U.S-listed stocks, such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, or Disney. The new product enables them to trade with 0 commission, no leverage and fractional trading.
The latest future in CAPEX.com’s arsenal adds to the list of financial instruments, comprising over 2.100 CFDs on shares, Forex, indices, ETFs, bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and their blends.
Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, said:
We believe this latest addition to our portfolio comes with several competitive advantages for our clients. First, they won’t have to worry anymore about the costs of rolling their transactions from one day to the next, as we completely removed the swap fees for long positions.
Then, with the 1-1 leverage policy, investors can manage their portfolios in a more balanced and transparent way. Additionally, we have included fractional trading for StoX instruments, so they can trade from 0.01 of the share value, further diversifying their investments. As always, the latest product outlines our commitment to continue to shape the future of trading, both regionally and around the world.