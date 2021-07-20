CAPEX.com expands asset portfolio with new product StoX

Global multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com, operated by Key Way Investments Ltd, has revealed the launch of its new product, StoX.

StoX allows CAPEX.com clients to trade CFDs on more than 50 of the world’s largest U.S-listed stocks, such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, or Disney. The new product enables them to trade with 0 commission, no leverage and fractional trading.

The latest future in CAPEX.com’s arsenal adds to the list of financial instruments, comprising over 2.100 CFDs on shares, Forex, indices, ETFs, bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and their blends.