CAPEX.com secures $21 million in a new funding round

The multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com has announced closing its new funding round, having raised a total of $21 million. Growth Box Ventures and a syndicate investment led by Moore & Moore assisted with the raising of the funds.

CAPEX.com’s funding round comes when online trading interest is at an all-time high and the company has registered fast growth during last year. The new investment will support the addition of the new products, fund the broker’s expansion by selected M&A deals in key markets and growing the teams and offices worldwide.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of the company that owns CAPEX.com, said: