CAPEX.com secures $21 million in a new funding round

The multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com has announced closing its new funding round, having raised a total of $21 million. Growth Box Ventures and a syndicate investment led by Moore & Moore assisted with the raising of the funds.
CAPEX.com’s funding round comes when online trading interest is at an all-time high and the company has registered fast growth during last year. The new investment will support the addition of the new products, fund the broker’s expansion by selected M&A deals in key markets and growing the teams and offices worldwide.
Octavian Patrascu, CEO of the company that owns CAPEX.com, said:
Although Millennials are still the leading force behind last year’s massive growth of the fintech industry, we can see that ‘everyone’ is now using apps to manage their finances, make payments, trade and invest, both in traditional but also in neo-finance products.
2021 is a key moment for the financial markets, and here at CAPEX.com we are fully prepared to expand our team and come up with exciting new features and products.
CAPEX.com provides services across Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Latin America, and South-East Asia and operates four trading licenses. With more than 2100 CFD trading instruments, the broker plans to expand the offering by including Direct Market Access instruments, DeFi and blockchain-based services.
The broker received its first operating license in 2016 from CySEC. Now it is expanding with new offices and regulations. Last year, CAPEX.com saw the opening of the Abu Dhabi office, under the ADGM FSRA regulation, along with the new South Africa operation.
With over 250 employees around the globe, the brand has strong presence in Europe. Its latest new branch is located in Spain with several others in progress and new ones coming in Latin America and South-East Asia.
Last week, CAPEX.com, added 12 new cryptocurrencies to its growing crypto portfolio, including AAVE, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, EOS, Monero, NEO, Polkadot, Stellar, Tezos, TRON and yearn.finance.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate