SEC issues warning against imposters

The Security and Exchange Commission last Friday alerted of fraudulent impersonators of the regulator contacting people.

The SEC stated that several people were recently contacted through phone calls or voicemail messages, which appeared to come from an SEC phone number.

The fraudsters are contacting individuals via phone calls, voicemails, emails and letters, pretending to speak on behalf of the regulator, raising concerns about unauthorized transactions or other suspicious activity in the recipients’ checking or cryptocurrency accounts.