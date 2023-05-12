Four more unauthorized firms have been blocked by Italy’s Consob

The latest websites offering financial services to be blocked are Activ4X, VirtuFinance, XTB Empire Ltd, and Goldy Deal.
According to the Italian regulator, three of the companies are illegal financial intermediation websites and one is a website through which an offer of financial products is carried out in the absence of a prospectus.
