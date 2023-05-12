Four more unauthorized firms have been blocked by Italy’s Consob

Steffy Bogdanova
May 12, 2023 3:04 pm

The Italian financial markets regulator Consob announced today that it has blocked four new websites for offering financial services illegally.

With the latest addition, the number of illegal platforms the financial market watchdog is blocking comes to 890.

The latest websites offering financial services to be blocked are Activ4X, VirtuFinance, XTB Empire Ltd, and Goldy Deal.

 

According to the Italian regulator, three of the companies are illegal financial intermediation websites and one is a website through which an offer of financial products is carried out in the absence of a prospectus.

Consob has the authority to block websites offering illegal financial services at an internet service provider level.

The regulator stated:

The black-out of these websites by Internet service providers operating on Italian territory is ongoing. For technical reasons, it can take several days for the black-out to come into effect.

