Italy’s Consob blocks 4 more unauthorised firms

The Italian financial markets regulator Consob announced today that it has blocked four new websites for offering financial services illegally.

With the latest addition, the number of illegal platforms the financial market watchdog is blocking comes to 879.

The latest websites offering financial services to be blocked are AMA Business Solutions Ltd (doing business as Solid XM), Pelliron Universal Inc., Mortiz Ltd and FXALTA LTD and New Finance LLC and NEWFX Ltd.