FCA issues warning against the “gamification” of trading apps

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Monday released a warning regarding the “gamification” of trading applications. The financial markets regulator expressed its growing concern that online business can use the design of trading applications to manipulate consumers in new ways.

The investment industry watchdog has conducted an evaluation of trading services providers’ use of digital design features as part of a wider FCA assessment of these apps.

Gamification in trading apps aims to enhance specific service, making them more engaging. This is done by using game design elements similar to those in video games in order to engage and motivate users. The FCA said that this involves risks that are too high and prevents consumers from making decisions in their own interest.

FCA’s warning comes with its assessment report, entitled ‘Gaming Trading’. The regulator’s findings show that “gamification” features in trading apps fosters gambling-like behaviours and addiction.