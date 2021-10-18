FCA reports reviewing 514 financial promotions in the third quarter

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported on Monday its third quarter data for flagged financial promotions for possible violations.

The UK regulator reported reviewing 514 financial promotions in Q3 2021, identified through complaints the regulator received and by proactively monitoring the industry activities.

According to the official announcement, 51% of reports we received from consumers, 25% are from internal areas of the FCA and 16% from other UK regulators. The UK watchdog detected 2% from proactive monitoring and 6% of the reports were received from firms.