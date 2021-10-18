FCA reports reviewing 514 financial promotions in the third quarter

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported on Monday its third quarter data for flagged financial promotions for possible violations.
The UK regulator reported reviewing 514 financial promotions in Q3 2021, identified through complaints the regulator received and by proactively monitoring the industry activities.
According to the official announcement, 51% of reports we received from consumers, 25% are from internal areas of the FCA and 16% from other UK regulators. The UK watchdog detected 2% from proactive monitoring and 6% of the reports were received from firms.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The FCA stated:
We undertake many reviews of firms’ financial promotions, which are identified through multiple sources including both consumer and firm referrals. We look at every financial advert reported to us.
The regulator noted that 38% of all complaints were about retail investing promotion, while retail lending and retail banking constituted 42% and 12%, respectively. 8% of the complaints were against the promotions of general insurance and protection.
The FCA continued:
Where we conclude that an advert is in breach of our rules, we ask the firm which has communicated or approved it to withdraw the advert or change it so that it complies with our requirements. We may also ask firms to consider whether any customers may have acted on the basis of non-compliant promotions and to take appropriate action to remedy any harm which consumers may have suffered as a result.
The regulator highlighted that it started publishing the data quarterly from 2021 due to need for greater transparency on the subject.
New Zealand regulator FMA recently published guidance on how firms should advertise financial products, outlining key principles organisations should follow.