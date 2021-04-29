CySEC settles with Teletrade for €120K

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has reported a €120,000 settlement with CFD and FX broker Teletrade-DJ International Consulting Ltd.

The Cyprus watchdog said that the settlement was in relation to possible violations of organizational requirements, information provided to clients, assessment of suitability and appropriateness of clients, and the obligation to execute orders on terms most favorable to the client.

CySEC noted that the investigation into Teletrade’s conduct dates back to 20 December 2018.