CySEC settles with Prior Capital for €100K

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has reported reaching a settlement with the management of Prior Capital Cy Ltd, formerly known as PriorFx.

Cypriot watchdog settled for €100,000 which the company has paid. CySEC reached the settlement with three executive board members, Messrs. Konstantin Yasnov, Vladimir Zalogin, and Ekaterina Zalogina.

The Cyprus financial regulator said that the settlement was in relation to possible violation of “Τhe Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017.”